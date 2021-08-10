Bass Pro Shops to open South County location

SUNSET HILLS, Mo.– Bass Pro Shops is opening a third St. Louis store in Sunset Hills. It will be a new 75,000-square-foot store will be located near I-44 and I-270. That is the site of the former Toys “R” Us.

Morris says the St. Louis area is home to incredibly passionate sportsmen and women who love the outdoors as much as we do.

The new store will feature a completely unique design. It will serve as a tribute to the great sporting heritage of the region and celebrate the sportsmen and women of Missouri.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open a brand new store in our home state of Missouri,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris in a press release.

The retail destination will offer equipment and clothing for all outdoor adventures, including hiking, backpacking, wildlife viewing, camping, and other related outdoor gear.

There will also be a gift and nature center featuring a wide variety of outdoor-related items from lamps and dishes to bird feeders and furniture.

It will also feature a large aquarium and water features stocked with native fish species, thousands of local antiques and artifacts, hundreds of trophy fish and wildlife mounts, and murals depicting local scenes.

The new location will host dozens of events throughout the year aimed at connecting new audiences to the outdoors.

There is no word on when it will open.

Bass Pro Shops was founded in 1972 in Springfield, Missouri. It started with Johnny Morris, an avid young angler, selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store.