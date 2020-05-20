Battle against COVID-19 continues in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS – Some areas are seeing case increases rise and fall basically each day while other areas have patterns unfolding over multiple days. There is almost an even split Wednesday morning.

14 of the 29 counties we track in Missouri and Illinois are reporting 108 more COVID-19 cases and 21 more coronavirus deaths. But the other 15 counties have no new infections. The majority of the new cases and deaths are from st. Louis City, county, and St. Charles County.

In Missouri, the increases went up and down throughout the seven day period. Officials are reporting 135 more cases and now have at least 628 deaths statewide. In Illinois, the largest case increase came on the second day then after that, the increases dropped on four of the next five days. Illinois added more than 1,500 hundred cases and 145 additional deaths.

Statewide Missouri now has more than 11,000 cases, while Illinois has surpassed 98,000.

1,977 people in St. Louis county who had COVID-19 have now been released from isolation. That is an increase of 56 people from Tuesday morning. 1,187 people from our other counties who had COVID -19 have now either recovered or been released from isolation. That is 41 more people than yesterday morning.