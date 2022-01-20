Battle of the Bands: O’Fallon Hoots looking for local music groups

ST. LOUIS – A battle of the bands contest will be held at the O’Fallon Hoots field this summer. It will be called “Shredding at the Shield”. A winner will be crowned in August.

Three local bands will play a 20-minute set prior to the Hoots game starting June 2. A winner will be judged on crowd participation.

The winning bands each week will move on to the finals with the final winner taking home a cash prize.


For more information, or to submit your band’s application to play, visit ofallonhoots.com/shredding-at-the-shield

