BattleHawks fans in full force at second home game

ST. LOUIS - The Battlehawks fans were amped up ahead of the game and rightfully so.

It’s been a while, but the city of St. Louis is really showing it still knows how to tailgate and pump up its team.

Blocks and blocks were filled with people in their BattleHawks jerseys.

"Oh my God, the tailgating here is amazing because it's like a free-for-all there so many spots to come down and have good clean family fun," said one fan.

A lot of the fans were ka-kawing too. There were superfans with their faces painted, games, food and a nostalgic atmosphere of what St. Louis once lost.

Already, the BattleHawks are surrounded by love.

"I am probably the biggest BattleHawks fan in Missouri," said Dylan Anderson.

With his face painted as a bird, he said he loved the team as much as he loves his mother.

"They brought the football back to St. Louis and we needed that. The dome is rocking," said Anderson.



Several vendors lined the streets also in support of the BattleHawks.

Later on, inside of the game, fans kept up the energy.

We heard from one who said the BattleHawks look to be giving this all.

"It’s very exciting, you know, they try to give it their 100%," said Omar Acosta. "We are winning right now so I'm very happy for that."