BattleHawks recognize St. Louis woman as “Mom of the Game”

ST. LOUIS - On Saturday, Tara Docekal delivered frog hats and gift bags to Leap Day babies and their families.

She was recognized at the BattleHawks game as the “Mom of the Game."

Tara Docekal is the founder of Mightiest Mamas. Her group has been donating gift bags and outfits to St. Mary’s Hospital NICU babies and their moms for the holidays since 2018.

Tara chooses to give back to moms at St. Mary’s Hospital because she has a very close, personal tie to St. Mary’s. She gave birth to her daughter Ellie at St. Mary’s in March 2018.

In fact, Tara spent a lot of time in and out of St. Mary’s antepartum unit from November 2017-February 2018, when she was admitted permanently due to severe preeclampsia, even though Ellie’s due date wasn’t until April 29.

She was induced on March 7 at 32 weeks and had to have a c-section where they discovered she had placenta accreta (where the placenta is attached the uterus). Ellie had to be sent to St. Mary’s NICU where she stayed for 19 days, while Tara was given 4 units of blood.

It was this traumatic experience and the hard days leading up to and following the birth of her daughter, Tara felt it was her mission to support and uplift mothers to be facing difficult births.

She says that becoming a parent under even the most perfect of conditions is one of the hardest things a person can go through, but it’s when the circumstances are less than perfect that new parents are especially vulnerable.

Through the efforts of Mightiest Mamas, Tara hopes to “bring healing, support, resources and love” to moms just like her.