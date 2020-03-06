BattleHawks upper deck tickets go on sale today following high demand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Battlehawks fans have been flocking to the Dome and starting Friday, March 6 the team is opening up more seats for their next home game.

New tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. so set those alarms if you haven't been to a game yet now is your chance!

The Battlehawks have been selling out and nearly selling out the lower bowl, so now its time to move up.

For the next home game which is March 21st against the LA Wildcats, the team will be selling tickets in the upper deck. According to officials, multiple terrace sections will be opened on the home side of the field and more will be opened if necessary.

St. Louis has been dominating the XFL in attendance averaging 28,500 fans per game. We are the only city in the league without an NFL team.

Thanks to the suggestion of many, The Dome's box office has updated hours, starting tomorrow:



Friday 3/6 = 10am to 5pm #RockTheDome Launch Day!

Monday 3/9-Friday 3/13 = 10am to 5pm

Saturday 3/14 = 9am to 12pm

Monday 3/16-Friday 3/20 = 10am to 5pm

Saturday 3/21 = 1pm to Halftime pic.twitter.com/9wksTJ6X6v — Kurt Hunzeker (@khunzeker) March 5, 2020

🗣️ ST. LOUIS ... you made yourselves heard!



We are OFFICIALLY opening up seats in the upper deck of The Dome for our week 7 game vs LA on March 21. 👀



Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM! 🙌

#RockTheDome x #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/Pcr1nS0Qey — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) March 4, 2020