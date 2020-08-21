B&B Theatres reopen with safety protocols in place

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Many movie theaters are starting to reopen, one of which is the Wildwood location B&B Theatres that opened Friday, August 21 with new safety protocols in place.

National Association of Theater Owners created a comprehensive plan to welcome patrons back safely. Part of their plan is to clean each theater seat between shows.

“There is a new initiative called Cinema Safe, it’s some 300 movie theater companies across the country representing over 3,000 screens that have partnered with doctors and epidemiologists as well as our trade organization to roll out these new protocols” B&B Theatres spokesman Paul Farnsworth said.

Groups may sit together. When one group ends, there are two empty seats before another patron may sit down. Masks are required inside. Farnsworth said there is a plexy glass barrier between the employee and guest at the snack counter. B&B Theatres are also asking patrons to use credit cards.

The first show at the Wildwood B&B Theatres since closing down in March played Friday, August 21 at 4:00 p.m.