BBB warns pet lovers of increasing online puppy scam

ST. LOUIS – As the pandemic has increased the demand for adding furry friends to the family, the Better Business Bureau said they have also seen a spike in pet scams.

According to the BBB, would-be pet owners are paying hundreds of dollars to scammers for puppies that don’t exist.

The scammers’ tactics include not allowing people to see their pets until the customer sends in their money.

The BBB said their Scam Tracker received almost 4,000 reports in 2020 from the U.S. and Canada.

The tracker showed more reports of pet website scams in April than the first three months of the year combined.

Petscams.com suggests using video conferencing to meet the animal and owner virtually before buying to reduce scams.

For more information about pet scams, visit bbb.org.