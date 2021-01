ALTON, Ill. – Alton Restaurant Week begins Friday.

It’s actually more than a week. It runs for ten days from January 15 through January 24.

22 restaurants are participating. They will have special menus for lunch and dinner and participants can become a “carry out champ.” Take a picture of your order and post it to social media using #CarryOutChamp.

Participating restaurant also have free commemorative restaurant-week glasses.

