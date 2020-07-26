Bellefontaine family comes to terms with losing their home in a fire last week

ST. LOUIS – A man with special needs and his family are homeless after a fire on Wednesday, July 15 sent their home up in flames. It has been deemed a total loss.

Gayvelle Carter is heartbroken after her home for the past 20 years in Bellefontaine is gone. The home had been customized for Carter’s son, Joseph, who requires 24-hour care.

The home was complete with wheel chair lifts, widened doors and ramps all to accommodate Joseph.

The incident happened when there was a power outage in the area. When the power came back on, the house went up in flames.

The Carters are asking for any resources that can help bring some comfort and relief. The family said they are grateful no one was hurt. 

