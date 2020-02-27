Belleville Hospital refers a patient for coronavirus testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - Fox 2 News has learned Belleville Memorial Hospital has referred a patient to the Illinois Department of Public Health for possible risk of having coronavirus. After an inquiry from Fox 2 News last night, a BJC spokesperson for Belleville Memorial Hospital released the following statement:

"Following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BJC HealthCare hospitals have processes in place to screen patients for risk of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Based on medical symptoms and travel history, patients may be referred for further laboratory testing. Belleville Memorial Hospital has referred one patient to the Illinois Department of Public Health for testing and is expecting results in the next few days."

A representative from the hospital says that they have seen a large number of seasonal flu cases this year. They are working with their network of area hospitals to be prepared for any possible cases of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the area.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says that they are working to limit the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). They say it is not spreading in communities in Illinois or the U.S.

Fox 2 News has calls into the Illinois Department of Public Health for further information. This is a developing story and we will have more as it becomes available.