Belleville man charged with felonies after found living with 16-year-old Georgia girl

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A Belleville man has been charged with multiple felonies after Belleville Police found a 16-year-old runaway girl living with him since February 2020.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 51-year-old Larry Hale on July 5 with child pornography, aggravated sexual abuse and harboring a runaway. A county judge set his bond at $250,000.

Belleville Police said they responded to a well-being call on July 3. Witnesses told the officers they had seen an unknown girl living at the home the past few months. Police describe the girl as a runaway from Georgia. She is now in protective custody with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Investigators said they found that Hale met the girl online. Hale then went to Georgia and took the girl back to his home in Belleville in February 2020.

Police said they are not aware of any other victims, but say parents or guardians should report any concerns to police if they believe their child has had any contact in person or online with Hale.