Belleville school bus driver delivering meals tests positive for coronavirus

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A Belleville East school bus driver has tested positive for coronavirus. They were assigned to deliver 15 meals per day. Belleville Township School District 201 writes that the employee was only driving the bus and did not have any involvement in preparing or distributing the meals.

An employee that had close contact with the bus driver has been notified by the St. Clair County Health Department. The school district has also attempted to contact the families who received meals from the bus. One student who may have received lunches from the bus has a low-risk of exposure, according to the CDC.