Belleville school district bus driver dies after contracting COVID-19

Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart for Students VI

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A Belleville East school bus driver who tested positive for coronavirus March 29 has died.

The Belleville Township High School District 201 made the announcement via Facebook Saturday morning. “We are extremely saddened to announce that one of our bus drivers, Frank Massey, has passed away from complications of COVID-19.”

Massey was assigned to a Belleville East bus route to deliver approximately 15 meals per day after the closure of schools due to the outbreak.

The district says Mr. Massey was a dedicated employee and it was extremely important to him the school still provided meals for students.

