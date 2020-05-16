Beloved comic actor Fred Willard dead at 86

MODERN FAMILY – “Legacy” – Phil pays a visit to his dad to make sure he is ok after hearing some concerning news about him. Meanwhile, Jay gives Claire and Mitch a bunch of their old childhood memorabilia that triggers them to reevaluate a long-held story about their first family vacation on an all-new episode of “Modern Family,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images) FRED WILLARD

Fred Willard died late Friday night at 86, according to his daughter and reports from TMZ.

His daughter Hope tells TMZ, ” He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever.”

Willard is known for playing clueless comic characters in multiple Christopher Guest mockumentaries, “Everybody Loves Raymond” and both “Anchorman” movies.

He received Emmy nominations three years in a row for playing Hank MacDougall on “Everybody Loves Raymond,”. More recently, he received another Emmy nomination for playing Frank Dunphy, father of Ty Burrell’s Phil, on “Modern Family.”

How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP – Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @YouTube — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020