Ben Affleck is hosting an online celebrity poker game for charity

Ben Affleck and a handful of his famous friends are teaming up to play a virtual game of poker Saturday to raise money for one of the biggest domestic hunger-relief organizations.

Feeding America, with the help of Affleck, coordinated the charity event, with 100% of the proceeds going toward coronavirus relief.

The actor posted a message about the event on social media Friday, inviting people to join the livestream on Twitch at 11 am PT.

“Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to raise money for folks who need it most,” he wrote.

He’ll be joined online by Tom Brady, Bryan Cranston, Adam Levine, Cheryl Hines, Tobey Maguire, Jon Hamm, Jason Bateman and Sarah Silverman.

Affleck said the organization has already raised $1 million.