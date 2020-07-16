Berkeley Municipal Courts to offer Amnesty Program beginning July 16

BERKELEY Mo. – The City of Berkeley through its Municipal Court system will host an amnesty program for individuals with outstanding traffic fines. It will also be an opportunity for older minor bench warrants prior to December 31, 2019, to be reviewed for possible dismissal.

The amnesty program will begin on Thursday, July 16, and continue through October 31, at the City’s Municipal Court building, which is located at 8425 Airport Road. There will be a $50.00 total per ticket.

During the amnesty program, the court will forgive fines and court costs that exceed $50.00 per total ticket, if you have a hold on your driver’s license and outstanding bench warrants upon payment of your amnesty fines.