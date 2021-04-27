Best public high schools in Missouri ranked in new report

ST. LOUIS– U.S. News & World Report is out with its “2021 Best High School” rankings. Nine St. Louis area public schools are in the top 10 for the entire state of Missouri. Metro Academic and Classical High School in St. Louis took the top spot in the state.
The magazine says the highest-ranked U.S. public schools are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.
Top 10 schools in Missouri:
- Metro Academic and Classical High School – St. Louis Public Schools
- Lincoln College Prep- Kansas City Public Schools
- Ladue Horton Watkins High- Ladue
- Clayton High School- Clayton
- Kirkwood Sr. High- Kirkwood
- McKinley Classical Leadership Academy- St. Louis Public Schools
- Parkway West High School- Ballwin
- Lafayette Sr. High – Wildwood
- Marquette Sr. High- Chesterfield
- Lindbergh Sr. High – South St. Louis County
You can find the complete list of Best Missouri High Schools on the U.S. News & World Report site.
The Best High Schools are determined by:
- College Readiness 30% – The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking.
- Math and Reading Proficiency 20% – Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.
- Math and Reading Performance 20% – How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News’ expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households.
- Underserved Student Performance 10% – Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-undeserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.
- College Curriculum Breadth 10% – The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking.
- Graduation Rate 10% – The proportion of entering ninth-graders who graduated four academic years later.