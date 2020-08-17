Best things to do in the area to enjoy this week’s weather

The work week ahead brings a picture perfect forecast. Each day high temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s with dew points in check. There is an isolated storm chance Monday afternoon, but it shouldn’t impede most outdoor plans.



With a week’s worth of nice weather, it’s time to enjoy all outdoor activities in the St. Louis area. Here are a few of the best things to do in the area to get outside, while still practicing social distancing.



1. Go hiking on some of the local trails

A trail to consider is the Lewis and Clark hiking trail in Weldon Spring. This hike is a nice, fully shaded trail with two loops. The Lewis Trail is 8.2 miles, with the Clark Trail being slightly shorter at 5.3 miles.

Address: 7394-7398 MO-94, St. Charles, MO 63304

Another nearby trail is the River Scene Trail Loop at Castlewood State Park near Ballwin. This trail is slightly shorter than the Lewis and Clark trail, running around 3 miles. The trail runs along and climbs the bluffs overlooking the Meramec River. Expect panoramic views as you pass along historic forests and descend into the valley.

Address: Castlewood State Park, Ballwin, MO

2. Go on a float trip

Whether it be a quick day trip, or a weekend getaway, float trips can provide a great escape to enjoy the outdoors. Ozark Outdoors in Leasburg, Missouri provides rafts, canoes, kayaks or tubes to set sail on the Meramec, Huzzah, or Courtois River. If a day trip isn’t enough, lodging can be rented to enjoy a full night along the river.

Ozark Outdoors Riverfront Resort

Address: 200 Ozark Outdoor Ln, Leasburg, MO 65535

3. Enjoy sunflower season



You may have seen the pictures on social media, but now it’s your turn to get out and enjoy the beautiful flowers in North St. Louis County. Bright, yellow sunflowers have made their annual appearance at Columbia Bottom Conservation area. Gorgeous, scenic views can be expected as the flowers overlook cropland. The flowerbed is open daily from sunrise to sunset. The final flowers of the season should be blooming right about now, so get out soon to enjoy the final weeks of the sunflower display. Guests are reminded not to pick the flowers.

Address: 801 Strodtman Road, The area can be reached by taking Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and traveling 3 miles

4. Visit the Missouri Botanical Garden

If views of the sunflowers aren’t enough, visit the Missouri Botanical Garden. The garden has reopened with additional health and safety protocols in place. You can escape to nature at one of their three sites: Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, The Butterfly House in Chesterfield, and Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit. The Garden is open Tuesday through Sunday 9 am to 5 pm. Limited walk ups are available, but it’s recommended you reserve an e-ticket. Visit: https://discover.missouribotanicalgarden.org/summer2020

Address: 4344 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110

5. Drive up to the drive in

If you are looking for some old school fun, take the entire family to the drive-in theater to watch a movie under the stars. The Skyview Drive-In is open for business in Belleville! Movies this week include Minions, The Secret Life of Pets, The Blues Brothers, and National Lampoon’s Animal Adventure. For full movie listings and schedule visit: skyview-drive-in.com

Address: 5700 N Beld W, Belleville, IL 62226

6. Hit the golf course or head to Top Golf

If exercising is on the top of your list, head out to many of the area courses that are open and operating with health and safety protocols in place. Along with that, tennis, racquetball and other sporting courts are open at Forest Park. If you just want to relax, enjoy eats and a drink, while practicing your swing, Top Golf has reopened. With their distanced bays you can enjoy an afternoon or evening with your family and friends, while still practicing social distancing. Monday through Friday pay $15 for unlimited golf from 10 am until 12 pm.

Address: 16851 North Outer Road 40, Chesterfield, MO 63005