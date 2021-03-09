Bethalto woman indicted for deadly DUI crash

BELLVILLE, Ill.– A grand jury has indicted a Bethalto woman with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol leading to an accident that caused death.
Ashley Roever is accused of hitting an SUV that was stopped at a railroad crossing on Rt. 3 in Sauget at 2 a.m. on November 14, 2020. That crash killed Toshorn Napper.
At the time of the accident, it is alleged that Roever was operating her vehicle while in excess of the legal limit for alcohol concentration in a person’s blood, and that her conduct was a proximate cause of the death of Toshorn Napper.
She will be arraigned on April 9.