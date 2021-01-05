Bethesda Health Group and CVS Health team up to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff

ST. LOUIS – As the state of Missouri waits to receive more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, health care groups continue to give shots to the most vulnerable.

Bethesda Health Group has partnered up with CVS Health to make sure staff, residents and patients are vaccinated.

The clinic happening Tuesday is the last of three clinics the group has hosted. It begins at 10:00 a.m. at Barnes-Jewish Extended Care. The group has followed CDC guidelines during their previous clinics and will continue to at their clinic Tuesday.

Back in November, just before all of the holidays kicked off, indoor visitations at the skilled nursing and assisted living communities were limited to only end of life and compassionate visits.

Vulnerable groups like those living in and working in long-term health care facilities are prioritized when it comes to receiving vaccinations. CVS Health has been coordinating with the group to administer these vaccinations.

All of the Missouri locations will administer the Moderna vaccine while over in Illinois, they’ll be receiving the Pfizer vaccine.