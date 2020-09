The United States has been up against wildfires out west, to flooding in the south from

“Hurricane Sally.”

In times of crisis, many of us want to reach out, but before you reach into your pocket to give a donation, the Better Business Bureau has a warning.

Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau speaks more on the issue.

For more information:

Visit bbb.org to get a BBB Charity Review or call 888-996-3887.