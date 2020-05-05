No-cost, no-symptom COVID-19 mobile testing site opens in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – A new mobile COVID-19 testing center is traveling to hot spots in St. Louis City and north St. Louis County.

Unlike other testing centers, this one does not require an appointment, and testing is free. Better Family Life and Affinia Health Group will bring a mobile COVID-19 testing site to north St. Louis on Tuesday.

Affinia’s mobile medical unit will be in the parking lot of Better Family Life at 5415 Page Blvd. Services will be from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Results will be available within 4-5 days.

“With over 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths being that of African Americans in St. Louis, broad testing right now is critical to mitigating further damage to our community, the statistics simply take your breath away,” said Darryl Grimes, Interim CEO of Better Family Life.

Monday they set up services at the Victor Roberts Building on North Kingshighway. That is the zip code area with the highest number of cases in St. Louis.