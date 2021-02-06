Beware of frigid temperatures causing frozen pipes and water main breaks

ST. LOUIS – With the blast of Arctic air on the way, there could be issues with water mains and household pipes.

Water utilities across the region could see an increase in water main breaks since temperatures do impact the underground infrastructure.

“Temperatures and weather certainly do play a factor. Freezing temps or times when soil is dry and it shifts. That can impact the water main,” Karen Cotton from Illinois American Water said. Our team is used to that. They’re aware of these factors. They’re prepared for them so they can keep service flowing.”

When it comes to household pipes, there are a few preventative measures you can take.

“The number one thing is to make sure you run that pencil thin stream of water overnight. What that does is as water moves through the pipes it won’t have a chance to freeze,” Cotton said.

Place a container under the faucet to capture this water to use the next day. Also, open your cabinet doors to allow the warm air in to get to the pipes.

If you wake up and don’t have water service, check with your neighbors.

“If we have calls from customers that they are without water and its due to their in-home plumbing it could place demand on our teams who are working in the freezing cold to keep water flowing,” Cotton said.

If your neighbors have water while you do not, then you probably have a frozen pipe.

“If you think that you have a frozen pipe make sure you turn your water off in your home,” Cotton said. “Make sure anyone that can operate that valve knows where it is because once you do that that helps you to be able to thaw out the pipe and prevent it from bursting and causing damage to your home.”

If you think you have a water issue, you can visit https://www.amwater.com/moaw/ in Missouri or https://www.amwater.com/ILAW/ in Illinois.