Beyond the Call of Duty honors fallen officer Michael Langsdorf in first annual Ride to Remember

VINITA PARK, MO – This year marks the first annual End of Watch Ride to Remember tour created to honor the 146 officers who lost their lives in active service in 2019.

The tour started on June 1 and will end on August 8. A custom-made trailer with photos of all 146 police officers will travel to 30 states and visit 99 departments, driving a total of 18,000 miles in just 68 days.

Tuesday, June 28 the tour made one of its final stops in the City of Vinita Park at James W. McGhee Memorial Park to honor PO Michael Langsdorf of the North County Police Cooperative. Family, friends, and former co-workers from the NoCo Police Cooperative came together to pay their respects and talk about the memories they shared with Officer Langsdorf.

Mayor James McGee was present and spoke highly of Langsdorf as a person and as an officer.

“Michael Langsdorf was a good officer. He wasn’t no stranger to anybody,” he said, “The residents knew him and loved him. All the officers loved him. All the elected officials loved him. I especially loved him.”

Langsdorf’s parents and two children, a 19-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter were also in attendance. Although they are still grieving the loss of their beloved son and father, they are pleased to know he has not – and will not – be forgotten.

“Our one main goal was to make sure that he will never be forgotten, and in this way, he won’t be. I know he died being a police officer, and he was very proud of that, and we are too,” said Bess Langsdorf, Officer Langsdorf mother.