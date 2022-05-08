RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – This Mother’s Day, families can take mom to one of the most popular exhibitions in St. Louis for free, all you need to do is bring some diapers for its diaper drive.

You can bring any standard-sized package of diapers or disposable toddler training pants to the exhibition, and moms get in for free along with a family member’s paid admission.

This is part of the Mother’s Day Diaper Drive, benefitting the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mother’s Day.

The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank was founded in 2014. It collects, stores, and distributes 250,000 free diapers per month to struggling families through a network of 56 community, nonprofit, educational and health care partners serving low-income women and children.

These diapers are obtained through local diaper drives, donations, and by purchasing diapers directly with donated funds.

More than 5 million diapers have been distributed to date in St. Louis, including nearly 900,000 diapers during the height of the pandemic.

During the Van Gogh exhibition, guests are completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.

Tickets are available now at vangoghstlouis.com.