Bi-State announces worker has died from the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – The Bi-State Development Agency has announced that one of its workers has died from the coronavirus. In a statement, the agency gave no details about the worker but said the agency has 14 employees who have tested positive with the COVID-19 virus in 6 different facilities operated by the agency.

Bi-State has informed employees who have come into close contact with the employees who contracted the coronavirus and asked the workers to self-quarantine for 14 days. All areas, offices, and facilities where the employees with the coronavirus worked have been cleaned, sanitized and disinfected per CDC protocols.