Breaking News
IL: 380 deaths/13,549 cases; MO: 53 deaths/3,037 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
President Trump gives daily coronavirus briefing from White House
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Bi-State announces worker has died from the coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Metro)

ST. LOUIS – The Bi-State Development Agency has announced that one of its workers has died from the coronavirus. In a statement, the agency gave no details about the worker but said the agency has 14 employees who have tested positive with the COVID-19 virus in 6 different facilities operated by the agency.

Bi-State has informed employees who have come into close contact with the employees who contracted the coronavirus and asked the workers to self-quarantine for 14 days.  All areas, offices, and facilities where the employees with the coronavirus worked have been cleaned, sanitized and disinfected per CDC protocols.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News