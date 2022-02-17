Bi-State board to consider Loop Trolley plan Friday

A Loop trolley pulls into a platform, during the last day of operation of the failed, 2.2 mile streetcar. The U.S. government paid for about two-thirds of the $51.5 million Loop Trolley, a system running from University City’s Delmar Loop to the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis. The system opened in November of 2018 after years of delays. The trolley system says it needs nearly $1 million to keep operating since ridership has been low, but no one has come forward to save the system. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS–With a March 1 deadline quickly approaching to submit a plan to federal authorities to revive the Loop Trolley, officials with Bi-State Development Agency will meet Friday morning to discuss and possibly vote on an agreement that would contract its operation out to the agency, which already is in charge of bus and rail service in the region.

The troubled trolley project, which generated less than $33,000 in 11 months of operation before shutting down in December 2019, was built using $22 million in federal funds. Late last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation warned that it could start the process of pulling that money back if trolley service wasn’t restored by this summer, and triggered fears that the region would be at risk when it came to securing federal funding for other projects.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, who heads the oversight board for the trolley, got a one-month extension from the federal government at the end of January.

Bi-State had previously discussed the idea of getting involved with the trolley project. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach said “Mayor Jones has asked for our help and our expertise, and we are trying to respond accordingly.” Roach is also a member of the trolley board.

If Bi-State agrees to become a contractor for the trolley, the plan would then call for applying again for funding through the East-West Gateway Council for more than $1 million to fund operations.