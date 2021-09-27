Bi-State car chase tops out at 100 mph, two men in custody

ST. LOUIS – Two men are in custody after leading police on a chase that stretched from the Metro East into Missouri.

Officers started chasing a black Chevy Tahoe at about 1:30 a.m. Monday in connection with a shots fired incident in the Metro East. St. Louis Police joined the chase when it crossed into Missouri. They said the Tahoe was going 100 miles per hour at one point.

The suspect’s SUV hit another car at Lafayette and Jefferson then stopped as it tried to enter eastbound I-44.

The two men inside are now in custody. Police said they found a weapon.

Two in custody after leading police on pursuit details on Fox2 News In the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkY3Q52 pic.twitter.com/AuCSG7h4uM — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 27, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.