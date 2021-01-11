Bi-state lawmakers weigh in on next steps for President Trump

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area lawmakers are among those in the spotlight as fallout continues from Wednesday’s violence at the US Capitol.

Some leaders in Washington feel that President Trump and other lawmakers played a role in inciting the riots and should be removed from office. Others have a different view.

Among those speaking out, the new congressional representative from St. Louis Democrat Cori Bush. She tweeted Sunday “Tomorrow, I’m introducing my resolution to expel the members of Congress who tried to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist coup attempt that has left people dead. They have violated the 14th Amendment. We can’t have unity without accountability.”

Tomorrow, I’m introducing my resolution to expel the members of Congress who tried to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist coup attempt that has left people dead. They have violated the 14th Amendment.



We can’t have unity without accountability. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 10, 2021

Democrats in the House of Representatives including Speaker Nancy Pelosi say they are first going to try and push for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from power. If that doesn’t work, then Pelosi says Democrats are prepared to introduce articles of impeachment to try and impeach President Trump for a second time.

Senate leaders from the bi-state have mixed reactions to whether or not President Trump should be removed from office before his term is up.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois says yes, while Republican Senator Roy Blunt from Missouri says no.

“When a President incites a mob to violence, as far as I’m concerned he disqualifies himself from leading this nation. I don’t believe President Trump should serve another day,” Durbin said.

“The President should be very careful over the next ten days that his behavior is what you’d expect from the leader of the greatest country in the world. Now my personal view is the President touched the hot stove on Wednesday and he is not likely to touch it again,” Blunt said.

President Trump has given no indication that he intends to resign.