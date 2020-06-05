Bicyclist accused of assaulting teens over protest flyers along Maryland trail

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – Police are trying to identify a bicyclist accused of attacking three people, an 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds, as they posted protest flyers along a trail in Maryland Monday.

The person who posted the video to the public forum site Reddit, and asked to remain anonymous, said he recorded the incident along the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda while he and two female friends were putting up flyers in support of justice for George Floyd.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

(Warning: Video contains profanity):

The video first shows the suspect walking toward one of the Reddit user’s friends who is holding her hand up in front of her and backing away from him.

He then turns around and walks toward the other, who is standing along a fence holding flyers. A female voice can be heard off camera screaming, “Do not touch her!” The suspect is then seen ripping flyers and a roll of tape away from the man’s friend.

Screenshot taken from video on Reddit

The first woman intervenes, and the suspect turns on the person recording the video. The cyclist appears to threaten to ram him with his bicycle.

The video ends after the phone falls to the ground. Reddit user Flabbadabba posted a photo of his calf after the cyclist then allegedly used his bike to knock the teen to the ground, leaving a greasy chain mark and cuts on the teen’s leg.

Assault suspect sought in Bethesda

The Capital Crescent Trail is about 7 miles long and runs from Georgetown in Washington, D.C., to Bethesda, Maryland. Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information.

The Attorney General of Maryland, Brian Frosh, also tweeted about the incident, calling for tips. “If anyone can identify this man, please let me know (410-576-6300) and contact Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy,” Frosh tweeted on Thursday.