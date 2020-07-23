Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Sauget, IL

SAUGET, Ill. – Police are investigating after a bicycle rider was killed by a hit and run driver late Wednesday night in Sauget, Illinois…

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m near the railroad tracks on South 19th Street at Monsanto Avenue.

Police say the driver of the vehicle hit the 59-year-old victim and left the scene before officers arrived.

At this time, the police could not provide a description of the suspect’s possible vehicle. They are searching for any leads that will help with finding the person responsible.

The investigation is ongoing.

