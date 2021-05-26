Biden gives US intel officials 90 days to investigate origins of COVID

WASHINGTON, D.C– President Joe Biden is asking the Intelligence Community to “redouble their efforts” to investigate the origins of COVID-19, including the unlikely possibility that its origins trace back to a Chinese lab.

President Biden released a statement today saying he asked the National Security Advisor and U.S. Intelligence Community to analyze the origins of COVID-19 in March.

Previously, a special State Department team was looking into the origins until the Biden Administration shut it down.

He says as of today, the Intelligence Community (IC) has “coalesced around two likely scenarios” but has not reached a definitive conclusion.

Those scenarios are that it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.

He revealed two of the 18 intelligence agencies lean toward the animal link. He says one leans more toward the lab theory. He also said, “each with low or moderate confidence.”

He also added that a majority of agencies do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.

President Biden has given the Intelligence Community 90 days to do a more intense investigation and collection of information that could bring the nation closer to a definitive conclusion.

President Biden says he has asked them to inquire on certain things that may require specific questions for China.

The White House is also calling for the World Health Organization to re-open its investigation, saying more information and transparency is needed from China.

The new reports say that at least three employees were hospitalized in 2019 with COVID symptoms before the first outbreaks were reported in China.

China is pushing back on suggestions it could have intentionally manufactured the virus, pointing out the U.S. operates similar programs with no international oversight.

At least two Congressional Committees are also conducting their own investigations into the origins of the virus.