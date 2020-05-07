Big changes for fast-casual restaurants in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Many St. Louis County restaurants are gearing up to reopen on May 18th including the four Crushed Red locations. The restaurants are undergoing major changes to make sure customers feel safe. Seating will only be 25 percent of their normal capacity inside and out. Changes start at the front door with a greeter to explain the changes. The finishing station is now a hand sanitizing station. Markers on the floor and the tables will explain where to sit and stand. Workers will no longer hand you your food. You will pick it up at the end of the line. The restaurants are not taking cash, only credit cards, and apple pay because of the germs associated with money. The restaurant already had a sophisticated hand washing system that will be used even more. Each employee will have their temperature taken when they arrive at work. They will be required to wash their hands every 30 minutes. The restrooms have voice-activated soap dispensers that record the employee’s name and time of washing. The owner says he gets a weekly readout of each employee and whether they are following guidelines. Owner Chris Larocca says he’s not sure if he can make money operating in this phase one plan, but it is critical to make sure people feel safe.

