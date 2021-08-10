Big heat, humidity lead to changes for athletes at De Smet Jesuit High School

CREVE COEUR, Mo.- The temperature quickly jumped into the nineties Tuesday morning. With an Excessive Heat Warning issued, Creve Coeur Park was busy with folks trying to get a walk or paddle in before things heated up.

At De Smet Jesuit High School, safety was on their minds.

“We get a lot more done when the sun isn’t beating down on us. The best time to do that is early in the morning,” said varsity soccer coach Josh Klein.

Coach Klein says that decision to move practice to early in the morning was a no-brainer with the heat that is forecasted, even if the teenage athletes aren’t thrilled with the early wake-up call.

“They’ll never say it to my face. But it’s tryout week,” he said. “They know what’s on the line. They’ll do anything I tell ‘em.”

The team takes frequent breaks and a trainer is always present. And soccer isn’t the only sport making changes.

“Our cross-country team goes at the same time we do,” Klein said. “So, we see them out running early in the morning. I believe our football staff has decided to go late in the evening to avoid those hotter windows.”

The goal is to keep student-athletes safe until they reacclimate to going all out after their summer break.

“Yes, we’re going to be playing at four o’clock, five o’clock during the season. But if we can avoid it right now and get their bodies in better condition. We’re going to do that,” Klein said.

Please remember all the hot weather rules for the next few days. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in the air-conditioning, stay out of the sun, and check up on pets and neighbors.