Democratic presidential candidates visit St. Louis ahead of Missouri Primary

ST. LOUIS - Monday is a big political day in St. Louis as democratic candidates visit Missouri just one day ahead of the Missouri primary.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigns are pulling out all the stops before voters in Missouri and several other states cast ballots Tuesday, March 10.

A recent poll in the "Show Me State" shows a very close race between Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and the former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders will be in St. Louis Monday morning. He is slated to appear at 11:00 a.m. at the Stifel Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. The entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis and the doors open at 10:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Jill Biden, the wife of Joe Biden, will appear in St. Louis Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Cheshire on Clayton Road.

Before coming to St. Louis, Jill Biden will make stops in Kansas City and Columbia. Jill Biden's appearance comes after Joe Biden appeared in St. Louis on Saturday at Kiener Plaza.

A poll of democratic voters in Missouri conducted by Emerson College and Nexstar Media our parent company shows Biden with a slight four-point edge over Sanders at 48%-44%.

That is within the poll’s margin of error so the race is a statistical dead heat. 2% are voting for Tulsi Gabbard while 6% are either undecided or voting for someone else.

The poll was taken on March 4 and 5 and involved 425 likely democratic voters. 68 delegates are at stake in Missouri’s primary on Tuesday.