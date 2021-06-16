Big push to get air conditioners installed and working before temps reach 100 Friday

ST. LOUIS – July 14, 2018: that was the last time we hit 100 degrees in St. Louis. With triple digits now forecasted for Friday, the push is on across the region to get air conditions installed for some and working for others.

“It’s critical during the summer months that our neighbors, that our customers can stay safe and cool,” said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.



On Wednesday, Ameren Missouri donated 800 window air conditioners to CooldownStLouis.org to support seniors and people with disabilities across the region. On average, the energy-efficient air conditioners cost less than a dollar a day to operate.

“St. Louis summers are always warm and unpredictable, but this week is particularly hot as we’re looking at temperatures around 100 degrees by Friday,” Lyons said.

This is the sixteenth year, Ameren Missouri has helped with the Save our Seniors Cooling Summer Project. FOX 2 and News 11 meteorologists Chris Higgins and John Fuller were on hand to help get the ACs ready for distribution.

The jump from a cooler Spring to a very hot start to June means area HVAC companies are being overrun with calls for repairs.

“These poor people. It feels like everybody’s air conditioning is going out unfortunately,” said Erika Ross, Vitt Heating and Cooling.

They have been inundated with calls for air conditioning repairs. They are working long days to get the air working for folks as quickly as possible.

“We’ve been scheduling everybody as quickly as we can who doesn’t…they don’t have air. And then we obviously schedule calls that we go out and clean and service, so we’ve been kind of trying to push those off to next week so we can make customers with no air a priority,” Ross said.

It is important to stay cool in these hot temperatures. Older adults, people with disabilities, and low- to moderate-income families are encouraged to apply for energy assistance funds by visiting Cooldownstlouis.org or by calling 314-241-0001 or 314-657-1599, which are their hotlines for seniors and people with disabilities only.