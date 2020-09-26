Big temperature swing & much needed rain ahead for the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – The battle of two seasons will be felt in the St. Louis region over the next few days.

The weekend will feel like summer with high temperatures climbing to the 80s both days, with Saturday being the warmest day with highs in the upper 80s.

A strong cold front will be approaching the region from the northwest on Sunday. Expect clouds to increase through Sunday afternoon and evening, but temperatures will still have time to climb to the mid 80s ahead of the front.

Some much needed rain chances increase late Sunday afternoon and evening from the northwest to southeast behind this front. Showers and a few storms will continue through Sunday night and linger into Monday.

High temperatures on Monday will be almost 20 degrees cooler than Sunday, only climbing to the mid 60s.