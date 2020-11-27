Big weekend for the small stores along Main Street in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The pandemic has reshaped the holiday shopping season with fewer people hitting stores. But it didn’t stop the traffic on Black Friday in historic St. Charles for shopping and getting into the holiday spirit.

“This is the beginning of our busiest time”, said Robin Rice owner of the Nic Nac Stop.

Friday, was also the opening day of Main Street’s holiday festivities; a holiday tradition where people turn out for late-night shopping, candlelit processions, storytelling, and parades.

“Although there is not a lot of activities this year due to the virus, the ambiance is awesome. It brings back the spirit of Christmas, which is probably something we all really need”, said Rice.

Although the crowd was smaller this year, Rice says this is still a huge weekend for the small stores along Main Street.

#BlackFriday shoppers hit the road to take advantage of the shopping deals in on Historic Main Street in St. Charles @FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/vwLtwNNtrz — Aprylete Russell (@arusselltv) November 27, 2020