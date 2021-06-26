Big weekend in downtown St. Louis as gymnastic trials and Cardinals baseball continue

ST. LOUIS – Hotels are hard to find this weekend with lots of events happening in downtown St. Louis.

The U.S. Olympic Trials for men’s and women’s gymnastics continues Saturday and Sunday. The event is hosted in partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission and USA Gymnastics.

Day 2 of the Men’s Trials will take place Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Day 2 of the Women’s Trials will take place Sunday at 7 p.m.

The gymnasts that make the Tokyo Olympic Games teams will be named at the end of the St. Louis Trials.

Also happening downtown, the Cardinals will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:15 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The gates open at 11:15 a.m.

The “Live at OPOP” events continue in the Old Post Office Plaza around the Gymnastics Olympic Trials. There will be food trucks and free concerts both days. Saturday’s event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Clint Wilson will be performing. Sunday’s event takes place 4 to 6:30 p.m. and will feature live music by the Pernikoff Brothers.