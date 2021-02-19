Bill filed for “Rush Limbaugh Day” in Missouri

ST. LOUIS– A push is underway in Jefferson City to honor the late Rush Limbaugh by designating January 12 of each year as “Rush Limbaugh Day” in Missouri.

State Rep. Hardy Billington, R- Poplar Bluff, filed HB 1200 Friday, two days after the death of the conservative icon and radio talk show host.

Limbaugh, born in Cape Girardeau, died after a battle with lung cancer at the age of 70.

Limbaugh radio show aired on more than 600 stations with up to 27 million people listening weekly.

“Rush Limbaugh’s contributions to broadcasting and the conservative movement cannot be overstated. He was, simply put, a legend who cannot be replaced,” Rep. Billington, said. “This is one way we can recognize the outstanding impact Rush Limbaugh has had on our state and country.”

The bill has already garnered support of numerous co-sponsors. Rep. Billington hopes that will help push the bill through in order to memorialize Limbaugh.