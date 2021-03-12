Bill limiting local government powers in health emergencies passes MO House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Extended Missouri business closures by local health departments would require city council buy-in under a bill that has passed the House.
The GOP-led House voted 115-44 Thursday in favor of requiring approval from local governing bodies to close schools, businesses and churches for more than 15 days. Lawmakers pitched the idea over concerns about store closures as local officials tried to stem COVID-19.
The bill now heads to the Senate for approval.
(The Associated Press contributed information for this report)