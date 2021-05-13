Bill sponsored by Sen. Hawley approved, bans TikTok on government devices

WASHINGTON – A Senate committee unanimously approved a bill to ban TikTok on government devices.
The bill was sponsored by Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley.
He says TikTok is connected to the Chinese communist party, and the app is a security threat to the U.S.
He spoke one-on-one with our Washington DC bureau.
“It’s not just the videos uploaded, it’s also contact lists, websites you visited, your location. The website collects it without you knowing, and all of that is available to Beijing,” Hawley said.
He would like to see TikTok sold to an American company with security safeguards and no information transferred to China.