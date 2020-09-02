Bill to allow police to live outside St. Louis advances

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state senators are close to passing a bill that would temporarily end a decades-long requirement that St. Louis police live in the city. A committee on Tuesday voted to advance the bill to the full Senate for debate. The measure would allow police, firefighters and other first responders to live up to an hour away from the city. Backers including St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says ending the rule will help recruitment at the understaffed police agency. But critics say it could mean less diversity among police and fewer officers with a deep understanding of the communities they patrol.