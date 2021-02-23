Bill to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits passed in Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Senate passed a bill Tuesday to stop lawsuits targeting businesses over alleged COVID-19 exposure.
Senate Bill 51 now moves to the Missouri House of Representatives. The bill passed by a vote of 20-13. An emergency clause was not enacted by a vote of 19-15. For the emergency clause to be adopted and the legislation to go into effect immediately, 23 yes votes are needed and then Governor Parson would need to sign off on it.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry said “more than 1,000 COVID-19 lawsuits have been filed against employers across the nation.”
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican from Parkville and Senator Bill White, a Republican from Joplin, sponsored this bill.