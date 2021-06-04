Billboards of unsolved double murder go up around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– A billboard looking for information on a 25-year-old unsolved double murder is up in St. Louis and dozens of other cities across America.
The billboard features information about the murder of Julianne Williams and Laura Winas. A park ranger found Winas’ missing dog wandering the trails. The ranger then found their bodies in the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia on June 1, 1996.
The FBI is making a national plea for information because people from across the country visit Virginia to hike the parks and trails. The FBI also believes people who have lived near the national park may have moved over time.
The billboard is up in 5 different spots in St. Louis:
- I-55/I-64 in Illinois as you approach downtown St. Louis.
- I-270 near Rt. 3
- I-64 near Hwy. K in St. Charles County
- I-70 in east of Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
- I-70 west of Mid Rivers Mall Dr.