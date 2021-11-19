Billions of dollars headed to Missouri, Illinois under new infrastructure bill

ST. LOUIS — America’s crumbling infrastructure could soon see major improvements. President Biden signed a $1 trillion bi-partisan bill this week to help rebuild roads, bridges, ports, and railways across the country.



Late Friday afternoon U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) met with representatives from the Metro East Economic Organization Bi-State Development to discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure deal will spur economic advancement in the region.

With the bill now law, Illinois and Missouri are set to receive billions.

“This region is such a hub of transportation and economic activity,” said Duckworth. “The bill includes$66 billion for freight rail, and we all know we need to spend more money on Amtrak to move goods services around the country.”

Millions of dollars in grant money will also come into the St. Louis area for everything from getting the lead pipes out of the water supply system to getting sewers replaced, especially in lower-income communities.

“This is a huge deal that we are finally making these investments in our nation’s infrastructure,” said Duckworth. “We can’t have a growing economy, we can’t be competitive without this type of investment in this part of the country.”



Formally known as the infrastructure investment and jobs act, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill includes $550 billion in new spending on the nation’s physical infrastructure and represents the largest investment in roads, bridges, ports, water, and rail in years.

“This law means more good-paying local jobs, better accessibility, and improved lives for families in the Metro East, for Illinoisans across the state and all Americans across the country,” Duckworth said. “The projects that this new law makes possible will help transform the lives of so many in our community for the better, and I’m proud we were able to get it done in Washington. I look forward to seeing the impacts of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal in the Metro East and across the whole region for years to come.”

Duckworth and the Bi-State Development representatives were also joined by officials from St. Louis County, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, America’s Central Port, Terminal Railroad Association, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and MidAmerica Airport.

On Monday, President Biden signed the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal into law with several provisions led by Duckworth that will help improve the lives of working Americans by reducing traffic congestion, allowing infrastructure projects to implement local hiring initiatives, protecting roadside responders and improving transit accessibility, among many other benefits for workers.

The law will help Missouri and Illinois communities improve roads, bridges, highways, public transit, airports, and more throughout the state to allow for more good-paying jobs, better accessibility, and needed investments.