ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington has been shrunken down to 3.65 inches this holiday season.

Binnington’s likeness will be used as Hallmark’s 2020 NHL ornament.

“Proud to be donating all proceeds to charities in York Region, Ontario and in St. Louis surrounding areas,” Binnington said on an Instagram post.

The ornament is $21.99 on Hallmark.com.

via Instagram @binniner