‘Birds Aren’t Real’ tour coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A tour for the “Birds Aren’t Real” movement is coming to St. Louis. Organizers tell me that they plan on holding a rally near the Gateway Arch next Friday. More details will be posted to their social media channels later.

A rally the organization held in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday was very popular. People brought signs with slogans like “Pigeons are liars” and “If it swoops it snoops” and cheered as organizer Peter Mcindoe rallied the crowd.

Birds Aren’t Real is a movement that relies on internet-fueled guerilla marketing to spread a silly message. Followers are poking fun at conspiracy theories like QAnon that have gone mainstream over the last few years.

McIndoe is the creative muscle behind the avian-inspired conspiracy, according to to the National Audubon Society. He first went live with Birds Aren’t Real in January 2017 at the Memphis Women’s March. Since then the movement has gained a large fanbase with over 360,000 Reddit subscribers.

classic BLATANT media spin-job article about our HIGHLY respected movement. https://t.co/07oLtkWLie — Birds Aren't Real (@birdsarentreal) June 25, 2021