ST. LOUIS – Animal shelters across the country are over capacity, and because of that, adoptable pets might not get a chance to find their forever home.

To make sure pets get a chance at finding loving homes, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its spring national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

This is a week-long adoption event that begins tomorrow, where shelters are offering reduced adoption fees to help those pets find a loving home.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25.

It runs through May 8th, and there are eight area shelters that are participating: Saint Louis County Animal Care & Control, The Animal Protective Association of Missouri, CARE STL, St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue, Central Missouri Humane Society, Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, Franklin County Humane Society of Missouri, and the Humane Society Of Southeast Missouri.

More than 275 shelters in 45 states will take part in this lifesaving event to place deserving pets in loving homes.

BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011. “Empty the Shelters” has helped 83,055 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016.